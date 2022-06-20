From Lincoln to Amazon! Local entrepreneur in his Prime
Owen Short is delivering big things
A young entrepreneur from Lincoln is making waves in the ecommerce sector, shipping in-demand items to the biggest retailer on the planet.
Owen Short, 25, founded his company The Bloq in 2019, as a side-project to his full-time job.
Initially selling shoe-cleaning products from his bedroom, Owen has since quit his aforementioned job, and moved the business into a 1,000 square-foot warehouse on the outskirts of Lincoln, with projected sales nearing a million pounds for this year, and close to two-million pounds in 2023.
Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Owen explained how he developed a tool that scans for profitable and in-demand products across Amazon, giving him a competitive advantage against other ecommerce retailers.
Listen here:
It was that same tool that helped Owen to progressively grow the company, from a bedroom, to a lock-up garage, to the warehouse The Bloq now operates from.
Explaining that he sees The Bloq as a five to seven year plan, Owen has not ruled out the possibility of starting new projects in the future, including venturing into the world of ecommerce consultancy, to assist others in their journey of digital retail.
Owen has already began posting tips and answering questions on ecommerce via his Tiktok channel, which you can find here.
