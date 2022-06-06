Grimsby Town seal dramatic promotion with yet another extra-time winner

It is a play-off run that will go down in history

Grimsby Town have won promotion back to the English Football League at the first time of asking after a dramatic extra-time victory in the National League play-off final on Sunday.

The Mariners came into the game against Solihull Moors off the back of two famous extra-time victories in previous rounds, first over Notts County and then over Wrexham in the semi-final – a game which proved to be one of the most spectacular in recent memory, with the Mariners running out 5-4 winners.

These two incredible victories set up a date with destiny in the National League play-off final against Solihull Moors, held at the home of Premier League side West Ham United; the London Stadium.

Kyle Hudlin gave Solihull the lead on the stroke of half time, but if there’s one thing we have learned about Grimsby Town in this play-off run, it’s that they thrive when being pegged back.

John McAtee, often the go-to man for the Mariners, levelled the score in the 69th minute, setting up a third extra-time period in a row for Grimsby.

It was to be Grimsby’s day yet again, however, as Jordan Maguire-Drew’s 111th minute strike proved enough to secure the win and promotion back to League Two just 12 months after they were relegated from the EFL.

Faith placed in manager Paul Hurst, who was in charge when the Mariners went down last season, well and truly paid off as he guided the North East Lincolnshire side to an incredible promotion that will be remembered for years to come.

Three games in just under two weeks, nine goals scored, 360 minutes played. It all culminated in one massive celebration for Grimsby, who will now get ready for League Two next season.