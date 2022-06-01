How Spalding town centre is improving, including a pest firm to get rid of pigeons

Cafe, toilets and public spaces will all get upgrades

Better toilets, cleaned-up shops and fewer pigeons are part of the plan to make Spalding town centre more appealing.

South Holland District Council is in the process of improving the area’s appearance and facilities.

Shoppers can look forward to a more pleasant shopping area as more plans are unveiled.

Designs are currently in the works to make four public areas more inviting for people in the town centre. These are Swan Walk, Hall Place, Red Lion Street and the River.

The Ayscoughfee Hall café is set to receive a £140,000 remodelling which the council says will significantly improve it.

Public art is being commissioned for empty spaces above Superdrug, Abbey Passage and the Hole in the Wall Passage.

The council is stepping up its use of enforcement powers on “poor quality” properties to improve their appearance.

The Betfred Shop is one example where boarded-up windows have been replaced following informal discussions with the owners.

A pest control company has also been commissioned to deter “problem pigeons” from the town centre.

Plans are currently being drawn up to redevelop the Sheep Market toilets.

The public toilets on Winfrey Avenue and Vine Street have already been refurbished, and the Ayscoughfee toilets are set to be upgraded with adult changing facilities by the summer.

South Holland District Council’s Economic Development team are working to secure investment and tenants for High Street units and pubs.

Discussions are also ongoing into whether a Business Improvement District could be created for the area.

The update will be presented to councillors at next week’s Spalding Town Forum.