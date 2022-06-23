Lincoln levelling up funding is “nowhere near enough”

The city needs more money for levelling up

The City of Lincoln Council is asking residents how £2.8million of government funding could be spent, but some councillors said the money is still “nowhere near enough”.

The council is consulting over its plans for the UK Shared Prosperity fund which was granted back in April in a bid to “level up” the city.

The city council was given £2,810,773 to be used across projects including free tutoring to help adults with low-level maths skills get back into work, as well as measures to get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

Labour Councillor Ric Metcalfe, leader of the council, said: “As part of this fund, we are required to submit an investment plan at the beginning of August to outline our plans on spend to further improve the resources we have in the city,” he said.

“Residents’ feedback is crucial to allow us to understand the needs in Lincoln and to help us in deciding where this fund will be best spent.”

During a meeting of the Full Council on Tuesday, Conservative Councillor Tom Dyer asked how the money would be spent.

Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth Labour Councillor Neil Murray said the council was still examining how it could “maximise the benefits” of the funding, particularly in communities where deprivation was among the worst in the country.

However, he added: “£2.8million to spend over nearly three years is a significant amount of money, but it is nowhere near enough to be able to do everything to generate levelling up.

He said there were “exceptionally challenging times” but laid out plans including supporting businesses to grow and develop to create jobs and incomes and promoting a living wage.

“We are determined to ensure we utilise the money we are getting effectively,” he said.

