Properties evacuated in Skegness after potential explosive device found
Explosive disposal teams have attended the scene
Properties on Scarborough Avenue in Skegness were evacuated this morning (June 14) after a device was found.
A 200m cordon was put in place as a precaution and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) will be attending the scene to assess the device. Fire & Rescue were also on scene.
Detective Sergeant Gemma Skipworth said: “We are working closely with EOD to assess the device and to make sure it is safe. We believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.
“We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience whilst we work to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. Officers will remain in the area to assist and reassure residents.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption caused, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to resolve the incident.”
Residents have returned to their properties and the cordon will remain until EOD have assessed the device and deemed it safe. Our investigation continues.