Sex offending prison absconder Gary Butcher arrested in Derbyshire

A three day search for him is finally over

We are pleased to report that Gary Butcher, 55, has been arrested and is now in police custody.

He was arrested by an officer from Derbyshire Constabulary at 11.39am this morning (3 June) in the Swadlincote area of Derbyshire after approaching the officer to hand himself in. He remains in police custody.

Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston on 31st May and is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the abscondment and remains in police custody. He will be returned to closed prison conditions while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “Following a round-the-clock investigation to bring Butcher into custody, I’m pleased to be able to say that we have now apprehended this man.

“At this stage, we don’t believe he’s committed further offences.

“Our appeal has had huge support from the public, and we’re very grateful for that, and would like to say thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or provided information. This was very much a collaborative effort with our officers and staff working tirelessly with neighbouring forces and partner agencies to apprehend Butcher.”