Cohen Bramall leaves Imps for Championship club
The full-back has moved to Yorkshire
Cohen Bramall has left Lincoln City and completed a permanent transfer to Sky Bet Championship club Rotherham United.
The former Arsenal youngster joined the Imps from Colchester United in February 2021, making 54 appearances and scoring two goals.
The full-back has now moved to play his football one division higher in Yorkshire after his release clause was met by Rotherham.
Lincoln City said: “Everyone at City thanks Cohen for his contribution while at the club and wishes him well in the next stage of his career.”