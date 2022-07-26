Final call for nominations for South Kesteven Community Awards

Nominations have been pouring in for South Kesteven District Council’s SK Community Awards.

The final cut-off for acceptance of nominations is Monday 8 August at 12 noon and organisers are urging people not to miss the chance to shine a spotlight on special people and groups within the district – including school projects which can win a £500 first prize.

SKDC will then shortlist nominations across the seven award categories for final judging, ready for a prestigious winners’ presentation evening on Friday 21 October in Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom.

Cllr Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet member for People and Safer Communities said: “Once again we have been made aware of some incredible people within our communities.

“We have some superb nominations right across the board and I am incredibly humbled to see the lengths people go to for others.

“Our nominations truly make a difference to those around them and I wasn’t to thank all those who are helping to recognise them.

“I am particularly pleased to see schools entering our new Schools Green award, and we owe thanks to Upp Broadband for their very generous £500 first prize to the winning school. Children are our future for the environment and conservation, and I look forward to seeing this award recognising work going on in our schools.”

Awards cover a range of community activities in seven categories; Lifetime Community Champion, Business and the Community, Good Neighbour, Inspirational Young Person, Health and Wellbeing, Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty and School Green Award.

Nominate online though SKDC’s website http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SKAwards2022 or call the Community Engagement Team on 01476 406181 if you’d like a paper version of the nomination form.