Land secured for Gainsborough’s first multiplex cinema

West Lindsey District Council has taken a huge step forward as it pushes ahead to build Gainsborough’s first multiplex cinema.

The authority has officially acquired the land where the former Lindsey Centre was in the Market Place, which is where the 4-screen cinema, two retail units, a restaurant, and additional parking will be built. The exciting plans for the town are being realised thanks to the Council’s £18 million Levelling up Programme to create a Thriving Gainsborough.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Owen Bierley is delighted to announce the sale completion and said work on the eagerly anticipated project will start very soon.

He said: “This is huge step forward for our plans to build a ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’ and ensure the town reaches its full potential. In doing so this will have an economic impact on the wider district as we attract more people to the area.

“It has been a long process, but our team has been working very hard behind the scenes to get where we are and now demolition of the site in preparation for the new build can start. I would like to thank everybody for your patience over the last year since the announcement of the project was made but we are now in the position to get the ball rolling and we are feeling very positive about it.”

As previously reported, the Council was successfully awarded £10 million from Central Government towards its plans, as part of the ‘Levelling up’ Programme, announced last year. Planning permission for the development was granted in November 2020, (which you can see from the artist impressions).

Demolition of the former Lindsey Centre is expected to start later on in the year. This part of the process is anticipated will take approximately twelve weeks. The Council will publish dates on its website closer to the time in a bid to reduce any disruption.

West Lindsey District Council’s Director of Planning and Regeneration, Sally Grindrod Smith said: “Our Invest Gainsborough Initiative has been making huge strides to improve the town over the years and we have had many successes. However, we recognised that we needed to do more to support our town centre and our high streets in order to revitalise the local economy.

“The former Lindsey Centre is an ideal location for the cinema and commercial units as it has great connectivity across the town and will reinvigorate the market place. We want to ensure our Market Place is the centre piece of the town with spaces and activities for people to meet family and friends, shop at our twice weekly markets and dine out in the town centre.”

The Lindsey Centre was previously Oldrids Department Store and was owned by Lincolnshire Co-op.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Property Kevin Kendall said: “We’ve been working with WLDC on this scheme for several years and we’re pleased to see it take another step forward.

“Our successful Cornhill Quarter development in Lincoln shows the benefit of having a mix of retail and leisure amenities. This scheme will bring that variety to the Market Place and help revitalise the area.”

In addition to the new cinema, there are a number of other projects taking place in the town as part of our ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’, which includes: