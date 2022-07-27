Lincolnshire Police officer summoned to court for sexual offences
He has been removed from operational duties
Zameer Hussain, 37, who was based at Grantham, has been summoned to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on 28 July for an offence of sexual assault. The offence is reported to have happened on 12 September 2014 at Grantham.
The Force Professional Standards Department has been informed and has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
