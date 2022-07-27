Lincolnshire Police officer summoned to court for sexual offences

Plans for a £5.3 million upgrade to Grantham Hospital’s operating theatre capacity have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has applied to the authority’s planning department to construct a new two-story, ultra-clean, twin orthopaedic theatre suite in place of two temporary units.

The modular theatres, along with associated preparation rooms, utility facilities and a six-bed recovery ward with an ultraclean ventilation system, will create additional theatre capacity to care for those in need of surgery in Lincolnshire.

Documents submitted to the authority said: “The proposed development comprises the erection of a … world class orthopaedic surgery for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at their Grantham and District Hospital site.”

It said the development would comply with all planning policies and would be sustainable, including an energy efficient design.

“This development will bring many benefits to the area and its residents, it will enhance the existing hospitals’ provisions and allow for additional space and facilities at the hospital,” it said.

Reports earlier this year said initial ground works for the new modular buildings had started in November 2021 and it was hoped the new build would be ready for use this summer.

Bosses said the plans would increase theatre capacity by 50%, operate seven days a week and help to reduce waiting times.