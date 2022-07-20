4 hours ago

Major incident stood down after exhausting night for Lincolnshire firefighters

A very busy day during the heatwave
Crews attended an apartment block fire in Boston. | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were forced to declare a major incident after fires broke out across the county on the hottest day on record

While the major incident has now been stood down, crews remain at a number of incidents on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were stretched to the limit on Tuesday, July 19 during the searing 40 degree heat.

They dealt with field and building fires as well as road traffic collisions. By 6pm, they still had 25 crews out attending incidents as 999 calls continued to stack up.

In Boston, an apartment block was evacuated when a blaze ripped through the building and crews worked with building control to ensure the apartment block was safe. There were no reported injuries or casualties.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said fire investigations will be taking place on Wednesday, July 20.

Shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said one appliance and one aerial ladder platform were still at the incident, but that overall it had been a quieter day for fire crews in the county.

At around 7.30am on Wednesday, July 20, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue issued an update on the major incident situation saying: “We have now stood down from major incident status, and whilst we still have crews at some incidents this morning, we have returned to business as usual.

“With conditions remaining dry for some time, we’re appealing to our communities to remain vigilant.

“Please follow the advice we have given especially around outdoor fires – avoiding the use of campfires and barbeques unless they’re on a designated hardstanding area, and being especially careful to dispose of cigarettes and glass properly.”