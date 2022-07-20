Major incident stood down after exhausting night for Lincolnshire firefighters

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were forced to declare a major incident after fires broke out across the county on the hottest day on record

While the major incident has now been stood down, crews remain at a number of incidents on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were stretched to the limit on Tuesday, July 19 during the searing 40 degree heat.

They dealt with field and building fires as well as road traffic collisions. By 6pm, they still had 25 crews out attending incidents as 999 calls continued to stack up.

In Boston, an apartment block was evacuated when a blaze ripped through the building and crews worked with building control to ensure the apartment block was safe. There were no reported injuries or casualties.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said fire investigations will be taking place on Wednesday, July 20.

Shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said one appliance and one aerial ladder platform were still at the incident, but that overall it had been a quieter day for fire crews in the county.

When we say it’s been busy, we mean it! We anticipate having crews at this incident until tomorrow morning….. https://t.co/GWMz95alhv — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) July 19, 2022

13:56 @BostonLFR @SleafordFire @FireKirton @FireDonington, Billinghay, @leverton_fire, aerial appliances from Boston & @LincolnSFire in attendance at Haven Village, Boston. 4 storey property with fire located in ground floor flat. Breathing apparatus & main jets in use 1/2 — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) July 19, 2022

At around 7.30am on Wednesday, July 20, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue issued an update on the major incident situation saying: “We have now stood down from major incident status, and whilst we still have crews at some incidents this morning, we have returned to business as usual.

“With conditions remaining dry for some time, we’re appealing to our communities to remain vigilant.

“Please follow the advice we have given especially around outdoor fires – avoiding the use of campfires and barbeques unless they’re on a designated hardstanding area, and being especially careful to dispose of cigarettes and glass properly.”

*Major Fire* Challenging working conditions for @LincsPolice @LincsCOPter and @LincsFireRescue just one example a large fire at Gayton Top near Alford today. Drone used to track the spread of the fire allowing incident commanders to direct crews accordingly. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/4AhWSx7FNO — Lincolnshire Police Drones (@LincsCOPter) July 19, 2022

At 6pm we still had 25 appliances at incidents and 3 supporting neighbouring counties.

We are still receiving very high number of 999 calls. Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency or where there is an immediate risk to life. (2/2) — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) July 19, 2022