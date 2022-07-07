Man charged with robbery at Lincoln shop

A woman has been told by a court to pay more than £500 after abandoning a car on a Grantham street.

Francesca O’Connor, of Harby Close, Grantham, was fined £220, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £264.78. There was no plea entered at the hearing and the case was proved in her absence.

A red Peugeot 207 in a poor state of repair was parked on the highway in a layby on Hornsby Road. It had a smashed offside front door window, the front windscreen was shattered but in one piece and both wing mirrors were damaged.

The vehicle was reported to South Kesteven District Council as abandoned on April 9th 2021 by a member of the public. Both its tax and MOT had expired.

Due to its condition the registered keeper was contacted and a notice was issued meaning that if the vehicle was not removed SKDC would take it away.

As the registered keeper failed to act, the vehicle was removed by SKDC and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to the registered keeper for abandoning the vehicle, which was not paid.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, Cllr Annie Mason, said: “This case serves as a reminder to all that we will not tolerate environmental crime and will issue Fixed Penalty Notices and, if necessary, pursue the matter through the courts.

“Abandoned vehicles are often unsightly, can damage the environment, and cause harm to wildlife.”

A vehicle can be regarded as abandoned if it has been in the same place for at least four weeks without tax and MOT, if it is insecure, or in a poor condition. Abandoned vehicles can be reported at Abandoned vehicles (southkesteven.gov.uk)

Anyone wanting to dispose of a vehicle should contact a registered scrap metal dealer. Details can be found on the Environment Agency Register https://environment.data.gov. uk/public-register/view/ search-scrap-metal-dealers