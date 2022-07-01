Nigel Farage explores Lincoln history for TV show

Brexiteer and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage enjoyed the historical sights of Lincoln on Thursday, including a tour of the Castle and the views of the iconic Cathedral.

The former politician, and current GB News presenter, took a guided tour of Lincoln Castle including the old Victorian Prison and going on the Medieval Wall Walk. He was also spotted with a film crew by the tank memorial on Ropewalk.

In the evening, he hosted a Q&A called Farage at Large that was broadcast live on GB News and it is understood that it was hosted at The Lincoln Imp pub in the Ermine area of the city.

Guests watching the live broadcast at the pub had to disclose their job titles and how long they’d lived in the city to be eligible for the £1.50 tickets.

Ahead of the broadcast, he said: “We are in Lincoln, you can see that from the magnificent cathedral behind me. We’ll talk about this place, its history, where the tank was first developed. We’ll talk about the NATO summit, what’s going on, Boris Johnson’s conclusions and how big are our commitments going to be.

“We’ll also look at food and farming, food prices going prices through the roof, and Lincolnshire – the biggest agricultural county in the whole of the country, but they’re building solar panels everywhere, that isn’t going to guarantee our food is it.”

Conservative Lincoln MP Karl McCartney also met with Nigel Farage during the visit and featured on the show.

A great advert for the City, & after a round of meetings today inc. with @lincolncouncil CE, it was a pleasure to be invited on & to welcome @Nigel_Farage to Lincoln earlier. Tough Qs, lovely crowd & great venue for a lively evening.@LincolnCastle #magnacarta #tanks@MatthewFido https://t.co/KXlIHUIAZz pic.twitter.com/UWfEjQ0bWl — Karl McCartney (@karlmccartney) June 30, 2022