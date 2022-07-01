Police appeal after distraction theft in Skegness

A restaurant in uphill Lincoln is opening a shisha lounge at the premises, the first of its kind in the city.

Marrakesh Restaurant on Lincoln’s Bailgate opened in October 2020, serving Mediterranean and Moroccan food such as tagine and mixed grills for customers to enjoy.

Since then, owner Afi Eliddri has been seeking to expand his business into a market not currently explored by other businesses in Lincoln – in the form of shisha bars.

Marrakesh will be opening a shisha lounge inside the restaurant, offering something completely unique to the city as nowhere else in Lincoln boasts access to shisha.

The shisha lounge will officially open on Friday, July 1 from midday, remaining available until 11pm seven days a week.

Shisha is a molasses-based tobacco product that is heated in a hookah water pipe, which you inhale through and vaporise smoke with.

It is an emerging trend that has expanded exponentially in the UK in recent years, having originally dated back to medieval India.

Afi told The Lincolnite: “As well as the really nice food, great service and good atmosphere, we introduced the shisha lounge for a more diverse age range in our customers.

“It will definitely cater for a younger audience and we’re excited to get started with it.”

The hookah is placed outdoors in the garden, and Marrakesh owners say it will be a nice addition alongside the Moroccan food and Arabic-style bar, with food available to eat indoors and outdoors.

Marrakesh will be open from 12pm to 11pm, with times possibly varying on weekends, and you can order food or book a table from the restaurant’s website.