Police appeal after distraction theft in Skegness
It’s believed one man distracted a staff member
We are appealing for help to identify the men in the photograph following a report of theft from Winthorpe, Skegness.
Two males with dark hair and beards allegedly entered the second-hand shop in the Seathrone Chapel Community Hall after 3:30pm on Saturday 18 June.
It’s believed one of the males distracted the staff member while the other entered a staff only area and stole a mobile phone.
We would like to speak to the men in the photograph in connection with the incident.
If you can help identify them or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 314 of 18 June.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 314 of 18 June in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.