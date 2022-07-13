Police raid Grimsby property after firearms incident

A warrant has been executed at an address on Cabourne Road, Grimsby, as part of our ongoing investigation into a firearms incident on Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby last week.

Our teams are carrying out searches at the property and a police presence is likely to be in situ for the remainder of the day. A man has been arrested and remains in our custody at this time whilst enquiries continue.

A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the report and we continue to have officers in the area, both to carry out enquiries and to offer reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information, that has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 407 of 6 July.