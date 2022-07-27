The Lincolnite tries: Strait and Narrow’s new ‘Yellow Pages’ cocktail menu

Popular Lincoln bar Strait and Narrow has taken inspiration from the Yellow Pages for their new cocktail menu launching Thursday, and The Lincolnite went for a first taste.

The new menu has seen the bar collaborate with six local businesses – Madame Waffle, Ole Ole, Good’s Vegan Cafe, Blyton Ice Cream, Naked Marshmallow Co, and Goodies Sweet Shop – and using some of their products in the new cocktails.

There is an array of 21 different cocktails on the new menu, including four secret drinks which can be accessed by scanning QR codes on the menu. The secret drinks are linked to videos, descriptions of the cocktail ingredients and raps recorded about them.

Strait and Narrow has also reinstalled the phones for the customers on each table so that they can call one another.

There’s also a hidden number on the menu that leads to a message and you can phone a ‘Sigourney Weaver’ impersonator too!

Manager Tom Remington told The Lincolnite: “I am excited to launch it as it is one of the most multi-level cocktail menus I’ve ever seen, let alone worked on.

“The reason I’m saying that is because of our collaboration with local businesses to help support, drive and promote the local economy and the underlying focus on sustainability.”

He added that being more sustainable includes using paper straws, making their own lollipops in house so there’s no plastic, and the collaboration with local businesses meaning fewer delivery vehicles, and therefore fewer emissions.

For example, the new Blueberry Pancake cocktail in collaboration with Madame Waffle uses a piece of waffle that can be picked up fresh on foot each day.

The Lincoln bar is also hand making as many ingredients as it can using local products, such as Lincolnshire honey, as well as using perishable garnishes to ensure it is as sustainable as possible.

Deputy Manager Daisy Stringer added: “It is a collaborative menu from the team with a lot more homemade ingredients, and we are making things more sustainable. We are also working with local businesses and using their products in some of our cocktails.”

