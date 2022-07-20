‘Trinity on Tour’ bringing Beatrix Potter stories to life in Lincolnshire

The Trinity Arts Centre is delighted to announce its new project ‘Trinity on Tour’ which aims to bring accessible theatre and entertainment to more people across the district.

For the premier show we have teamed up with Quantum Theatre to treat audiences to one of Beatrix Potter’s best-loved stories, The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

The outdoor theatre extravaganza will be hopping along to Market Rasen where the popular children’s story will be brought to life by the professional touring theatre.

Cllr John McNeill, who represents the Market Rasen ward, is delighted to welcome the Tail of Peter Rabbit to the town.

He said: “This is really exciting news for Market Rasen and for those who live in the local area. The Trinity Arts Centre’s new venture ‘Trinity on Tour’ is an excellent example of how we can bring arts, theatre and music to communities right across the district. So why not come along to support the family-fun event, so things like this can continue to happen around the district.”

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre Manager is thrilled to be kicking off the new venture with Quantum Theatre who have been touring for over thirty years.

He said: “I am excited to launch our new venture Trinity On Tour, which is a great way for us to offer more than what we can currently offer at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

“It allows us to work in different spaces, reach a bigger audience and take arts, theatre and music direct to where our communities are in West Lindsey. It will also enable us to make our programme more exciting and diverse.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Quantum Theatre, who have a strong reputation nationally having toured theatres and arts centres, National Trust and English Heritage venues, parks, gardens and schools for more than three decades. They promise to bring lots of energy and fun to the show this summer. We really look forward to seeing you there.”

Join Peter Rabbit and his naughty cousin Benjamin in Mr McGregor’s garden, in this delightful new adaptation of the much-loved tales.

Don’t forget to bring along your picnic blanket and soak up the atmosphere in this out-door family friendly environment. We will bring the music so that you can dance and enjoy the show.

Artistic Director, Michael Whitmore, said: “We are thrilled to be working with everyone from the Trinity Arts Centre to kick off ‘Trinity on Tour’. There’s nothing we like better at Quantum than to take theatre to new venues and new audiences, to create new community experiences and develop a whole new raft of theatre lovers.

“We’ll certainly be giving it our all at Mill Road Park, Market Rasen on 23 August and we hope to see a huge crowd of Peter Rabbit fans, old and young alike, coming for an afternoon of ‘rabbity’ fun and frolics.”

The first ‘Trinity On Tour’ event will take place on Tuesday, 23 August at 2pm. It will be staged at Mill Road Park, Market Rasen.

Tickets cost £15 each for standard, £10 for concession or £46 for a family ticket (max 4 people).

So, don’t burrow at home, get your tickets booked, your picnic packed and your blankets brushed off ready for our biggest event this summer! https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173627290