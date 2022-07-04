Two die in fatal crash in Stamford
Police are appealing for witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Stamford yesterday afternoon.
Just before 3.30pm on Sunday (3 July) officers received reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Mercedes A180. It’s believed the vehicle was travelling along Carlby Road in Braceborough.
The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, an 80-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away.
We are also appealing for dashcam footage and any other information that can assist in our enquiries. If you can help, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 287 of 3 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 287 of 3 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.