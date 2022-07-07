Two more Lincolnshire MPs resign, government in turmoil
It’s understood the PM will stand down today
The MP for Grantham and Stamford Gareth Davies, and Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson are the latest from Lincolnshire to resign, with the government mounting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stand down.
Boris Johnson is at crisis point. It is understood he plans to stand down on July 7 after a rafts of cabinet ministers resigned.
Lincolnshire MP Gareth Davies has also now made his feelings known saying “it is with great regret that I have informed the whips office of my resignation as a PPS at the Department of Health and Social Care”.
He added: “It has been a privilege to serve in the role and not a decision I have taken lightly.”
Shortly after this, Caroline Johnson resigned as Vice Chair of the Conservative party.
“I recognise that over time the cumulative effect of your errors of judgement and domestic actions have squandered the goodwill of our great party”, she wrote in her resignation letter.
Conservative Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins resigned from her post as Justice Minister yesterday, quoting concerns over integrity, decency, respect and professionalism within the government.
Meanwhile, Gainsborough MP Edward Leigh said he “remains a firm supporter” of Boris Johnson after The Lincolnite contacted all 11 Greater Lincolnshire MPs to see if they still backed the Prime Minister or felt he should now resign.
The Prime Minister has come under immense pressure following allegations that Chris Pincher, the Deputy Chief Whip who resigned from his government role last week, groped two men at a private members’ club.
A number of other Lincolnshire MPs, including 1922 Committee member and Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, have remained silent on the issue.