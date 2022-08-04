A horse walked into a bar….and the landlady jumped on!

It was neigh problem for the pub to accommodate!

A horse walked into a bar… and some would be foal-ish to think this is just a joke, but it actually happened in a village near Spalding in Lincolnshire.

Emily Chappell took over The Bull Inn in Pinchbeck earlier this year before celebrating its grand reopening in June.

A very special customer trotted in at the weekend, giving everyone a day to remember, including the landlady who sat on the horse.

The pub posted on social media saying: “The only pub to have a horse visit inside the bar and the landlady, Emily has to sit on the beaut of a horse.”

The owner also praised the nearly 200 travellers who visited her pub on Saturday, July 30.