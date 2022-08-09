Dedicated volunteers remove mountain of rubbish from Sincil Bank area

A washing machine drum, four shopping trolleys and 120 glass bottles were among the items retrieved from the Sincil Bank area on Saturday by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Sincil Bank Rivercare and litter pick long-standing volunteers, and new faces, met up in the warm weather to remove an assortment of litter and larger items from the streets around Sincil Bank on Saturday, August 6.

The following items were found during August’s litter pick (with thanks to Stuart Benn who collates these figures at each monthly Litterpick):

Washing Machine Drum,

Flood Sign

Tesco Shopping Trolley x4

Pieces of Polystyrene x5

Card Board Boxes x7

Car Engine Panel

Pillow

TV Monitor

Concrete Block

Refrigerator Drawers x3

Cat Litter Tray

Car Wheel Trim

Kiddies Shoe

Trainer

Flip Flop

Wine Glass

Large Traffic Cone

Piece of Carpet

Safety Boots x 2

Trainers x2

Oil Bottles x2

Trolley Wheel

Trolley Bag

This over and above the 47 bags collected, which contained the following Bottles Glass x 120, Bottles Plastic x 105, Cans x 115.

Nick Rawsthorne, who was involved in the project, said: “I was also able to monitor the local wildlife around the area – which has also greatly benefitted from the effort of our lovely volunteers.”

“A big thank you to all those who work so hard, both to keep our lovely city nice and clean, and also to show that community and friendships matter so much to each one of us.”

The next litter pick is at 9.30am for a 10am start on Saturday 17 September at the corner of Sausthorpe Street and Sincil Bank, and volunteers are asked to message Barbara Gooding if attending.