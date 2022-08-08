Doctor Who? Film crews on set at Grantham Belton House

Crews have been seen on set preparing for filming at Grantham’s Belton House for what is rumoured to be the 60th anniversary special of the popular BBC show Dr Who.

The entire Belton estate is closed for filming and will reopen on Saturday, August 13. It will then be closed for additional days – Wednesday, August 17 to Friday, August 19, before the mansion reopens on Saturday, August 27.

The exact nature of the filming hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it is understood to be for the anniversary special, with the opening episode of the series to be shown on New Year’s Day 2023. It will see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate who previously played the Doctor and his assistant.

A Palmbrokers van was also spotted at Belton House which is a firm that supplies trees, plants, greenery and theatrical props for the film, televisions retail and events industries.

Belton House said: “Thank you for your continued support. Activity like this generates significant income and all proceeds will go directly towards the cost of a new visitor car park. Please check social media and the website before travelling to Belton.”

Jodie Whittaker returns as the thirteenth doctor for the three episodes with the final special set to be the last one featuring her in the role. Actor Ncuti Gatwa will make his debut as the fourteenth doctor after Jodie Whittaker.

A lot of fans are hoping the original writer of the new generation of show – Russell T Davies – will return Dr Who to its roots and give it new energy following criticism over the most recent series.