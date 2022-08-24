Dumped rubbish lands Grantham woman with fine of over £600

A householder that entrusted her waste disposal to a rogue operator – who tipped it by a canal bridge – has been instructed by a court to pay out more than £600.

Charlotte Searle, 38, of Stour Court, Grantham, was charged with failure to comply with the duty of care for waste disposal.

She pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates’ Court to the offence under Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 after her rubbish was dumped on a public footpath at Denton Wharf – part of the Grantham Canal – in Denton.

The court was told how Searle was initially issued a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice but due to non-payment was prosecuted in court by South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, Cllr Annie Mason, said: “The message here is clear: if people don’t carry out the relevant checks on operators who remove waste that ends up being dumped, they will themselves have action taken against them.

“In this case the defendant told us that she had employed someone to remove her waste in February 2021 for a fee, without checking to ensure they were legally licensed to carry or dispose of waste or keeping their details

“It is easy enough to check by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting the website https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier

“If dumped rubbish can be traced to an individual who is unable to identify who took it away, or if the operator they identify is unauthorised, this could result in a £400 fixed penalty notice.

“A genuine business will always be happy to provide you with their licence details.”

SKDC asks anyone who spots an illegal tip to report it at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping so that the Council can get to work and investigate.

In this instance, magistrates imposed a £200 fine and ordered that she paid a £120 contribution to investigation costs, £250 for clean-up costs to Grantham Canal Society and a victim surcharge of £34. No order was made to recover prosecution costs. The rogue operator could not be identified.