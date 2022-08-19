Grimsby man jailed for biting police dog on head

A man who bit a police dog and assaulted an officer has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Matthew Boulter (34), of Ainslie Street, Grimsby, was sentenced in court on Tuesday 16 August after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and two counts of battery.

Boulter was arrested on the evening of Sunday 14 August after we received reports of a series of incidents earlier that evening.

During his arrest, Boulter punched and kicked some fencing towards a police officer, causing minor injuries.

A police dog was dispatched to assist with the arrest, but Boulter bit the dog on the head and then grabbed and twisted the collar.

The arrest was in relation to events earlier that evening when Boulter was seen to assault three people and cause criminal damage outside a venue on Bethlehem Street.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill said: “Assaulting emergency service workers is not acceptable, and our police dogs provide vital assistance to us. They are part of the police family.

“The earlier incidents occurred in a very public location and will have caused distress for the victims and passers-by. We want to ensure our towns are safe for people to live, work and visit, so I am pleased that Boulter was quickly arrested and sentenced for these offences.

“Thankfully, PD Xander quickly made a full recovery and was back at work the next day.”