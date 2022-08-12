New £2m recycling tip in Lincolnshire open five days a week

West Lindsey District Council is continuing its proactive approach to the problem of illegal fly-tipping.

High visibility tape and stickers are now being used by the Council’s Community Safety Team to raise awareness of the issues caused by the illegal dumping of items across the council area. The tape and stickers serve to reassure the public that the Council is aware of the fly-tip and in the process of dealing with it.

The team works across the district daily, to identify those responsible for fly tipping, in a bid to put a stop to it.

West Lindsey’s Senior Licensing and Community Safety Officer, Kim Enderby said: “The tape and stickers are being used at the sites of illegally dumped waste and rubbish.

“If members of the public see the tape they know that my team are aware and investigating the offence. It also sends a message to the individuals involved in the illegal dumping that we are actively looking for those responsible.

“We will use every tool in the box to stop this type of anti-social behaviour. The tape is part of a wider strategy which utilises proactive patrols by council officers across the whole district, joint patrols with Lincolnshire Police, deploying cameras in identified fly tipping hotspot areas, sharing intelligence with other local authorities to identify suspects and issuing Fixed Penalty Notices.”

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Councillor Owen Bierley said the authority will not tolerate fly-tipping. He said: “As a council we will do everything we possibly can to deter activity of this type.

“What we also rely on is the support of our local communities. They can help tackle the problem of fly tipping by letting us know where in the community this is happening and by reporting suspicious activity.

“Also, by ensuring they dispose of any waste materials through one of the many legitimate routes available they can prevent offences occurring.

“In the past two months Fixed Penalty Notices have regularly been issued to individuals found responsible for offences of this type, ranging from £75 for throwing takeaway food packaging from a car to £400 for the fly tipping of commercial waste.

“As a Council we want to ensure that West Lindsey remains a safe and vibrant place to live, work and socialise.”

West Lindsey District Council is also part of The Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership which is made up of key organisations across the county – including councils, the police and The Environment Agency – that have all pledged to seek new ways of working together to tackle fly-tipping.

This multi-agency approach encourages the sharing of resources, intelligence and data to carry out effective enforcement action against waste criminals; ensuring that they do not slip through the cracks between organisations’ individual responsibilities or simply to move from one area to another.

To report a fly tipping please visit: www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/bins-waste-recycling/street-cleansing-litter-collection/fly-tipping

We provide a bulky waste collection service for household items such as washing machines or mattresses, for more information please visit: www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/bins-waste-recycling/request-waste-service/bulky-waste