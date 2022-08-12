New £2m recycling tip in Lincolnshire open five days a week
Larger than the decommissioned site it replaced
A new £2 million household waste and recycling centre is open in Lincolnshire and is bigger than the decommissioned site it has replaced.
The Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre on Kirkby Lane in Tattershall Thorpe will handle, sort, and dispose of materials more efficiently than the previous centre.
The new facility, which will serve Horncastle and the surrounding area, replaced an existing privately-owned centre at Kirkby on Bain.
It has four state-of-the-art waste compactors, which feed 10 containers. These are able to hold three times the amount of waste than a standard open top compactor, helping to reduce haulage costs.
The centre will be open five days a week between 9am and 4pm – Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed Wednesday and Thursday).
Mike Reed, Head of Waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre represents another significant project completed in partnership with G F Tomlinson using the SCAPE Regional Construction framework.
“The facility will provide a better environment for local residents to dispose of their material and will contribute to Lincolnshire’s circular economy aspirations.”