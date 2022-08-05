Police appeal after harassment incident in Barton-upon-Humber

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a report of harassment that is said to have occurred in Barton-upon-Humber on Tuesday 2 August.

It was reported that a woman approached a man in a supermarket on Ferriby Road at about 6:15pm.

Investigations are ongoing, including the gathering of CCTV, but officers would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding this incident.

If you can provide any information, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 22*44372.