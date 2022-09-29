Lincoln teen ‘threatened with knife and grabbed by throat’ in A46 robbery

His bike was also taken, but has since been found

A teenager who was allegedly threatened with a knife and grabbed by the throat by bike thieves on an A46 layby has spoken of the terrifying ordeal.

Callum McCartney, 18, had been walking from Witham St Hughs towards Lincoln at around 11.10pm on Sunday, September 25 when three men blocked his path so that he couldn’t get past.

He told The Lincolnite that as he got closer to them the men turned round and were still blocking his path, asking if he was walking up to them.

Callum, who works in a discount shop, apologised and said he was just heading home, to which he said they responded ‘are you trying to get mugged?’

He said one of the three men then pulled out a knife.

“They initially didn’t threaten me, but made sure I was aware that they had the knife by showing me. They then tried to grab my bike saying I needed to give it to them.

“I refused, and the one with the knife, who did most of the talking, was getting more and more aggressive with his verbal abuse, and calling me stupid for not giving them the bike.

“I still refused to give the bike. The biggest one of the three then grabbed me by the throat to try to drag me away from the bike so they could take it.

“I lashed out by throwing him off me just to defend myself and the one with the knife then pulled it out even more saying he would stab me if I didn’t run away there and then.

“All three of them then took my bike and ran away towards Lincoln and I called the police to explain what had happened.

“I was concerned when he pulled the knife out as I didn’t want to get stabbed, but I still wasn’t too intimidated by them. The next few times I go in that direction will be slightly nerve-wracking, but it won’t put me off, I was more concerned than scared.

“I was originally a bit shaken after, but once I’d calmed down I was okay. The fact none of the three were caught is a concern in case they do it again to someone else.”

The men took his bike – an orange Merida Big Trail 400 – which was found by Callum and his mum Tracy in a bush near the scene of the incident on Tuesday, September 27.

Lincolnshire Police said on Thursday (September 29) that no arrests have been made and enquiries are still ongoing.

Callum said the man who grabbed him by the throat was wearing a mask, and the one threatening him with a knife had blonde hair, but had a hood up, and was wearing a red puffer jacket.

He added that the support from everyone and the police helped him from getting too shaken up about the incident.

Callum’s mum Tracy wanted to thank everyone for their support and told The Lincolnite: “It is very heart warming how so many people are caring about my son.

“I’m really proud of Callum. He went through it by himself and when the police brought him home he didn’t want to disturb me and didn’t find out until 7.30am on Monday (September 26).

“The police were amazing on the night and have been brilliant since.”

Lincolnshire Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage across the stretch of road between 11pm and 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 448 of September 25.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.