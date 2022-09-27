Knifepoint robbery on A46 prompts police appeal
Thankfully there were no injuries
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following reports of a knifepoint robbery on Sunday 25 September.
A male victim was reportedly walking in the layby from Witham St Hughes towards Lincoln on the A46 when he was approached by three unknown males. The three males reportedly took the victim’s bike, an orange Merida Big Trail 400.
One of the males, described as wearing a red puffer jacket, threatened the victim with a knife before leaving the scene. Thankfully the victim was not injured during the incident.
We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage across the stretch of road between 11pm and 11.59pm on Sunday 25 September.
If you can help, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 448 of 25 September.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 448 of 25 September in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.