South Holland fly-tippers fined £1k in a month

Five South Holland fly-tippers came away with fixed penalty notices (FPNs) totalling £1,000 between July 4 and August 4, as the District Council continued to crack down on offenders.

£200 FPNs were issued on each occasion for a variety of different types of fly-tip across the District. Reports were received from Lincolnshire Police and the public.

These helped the Council identify those responsible; interviews were carried out and notices were issued for the offence.

The fly-tips involved were:

A tyre on Browntoft Lane in Donington

10 bags of garden waste on Acklam Avenue in Spalding

General waste in a layby on the A17 near Holbeach

General waste on Severn Road in Spalding

Bagged waste on Burlies Gate in Long Sutton.

Fixed penalty notices provide a quick and effective way of dealing with smaller environmental and community protection offences, are generally used with first-time offenders, minor offences and ‘one-off’ incidents.

The notices are part of a series of recent successful investigations by the Council, including back in June when a man was ordered to pay total costs of over £3,000 after being found guilty of fly-tipping by Boston Magistrates Court.

Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities said “It has been a busy month for our community safety team, and it is great to see their hard work pay off, with fast and decisive action taken against these offenders.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on our towns, villages, waterways and countryside, and we will always look to bring those responsible to justice and help to keep South Holland clean and safe.

“I would like to thank the Council team, Lincolnshire Police and the local residents who helped to identify these individuals. Working together we will always have the best possible chance of being able to find the culprits and take strong, positive action against them.”

Fly-tipping can be reported through South Holland District Council’s website, along with other environmental and anti-social behaviour issues, by visiting www.sholland.gov.uk/reportit.