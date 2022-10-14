Call to lock up ‘disgusting’ Spalding passage used as ‘latrine’
It makes it unpleasant for pedestrians in the day
A popular Spalding passageway which becomes a latrine after dark should have gates installed, a councillor has said.
Abbey Passage was described as “absolutely disgusting” in a Spalding Town Forum meeting.
A bid is currently being prepared to brighten the area up with public art, hopefully making it feel more attractive.
However, Councillor Roger Gambaa-Jones warned that more work was needed.
“If we’re going to do the work, I would hate for it to be spoilt by missing opportunity to gate it.
“It is misused and abused after-hours as a latrine by far too many people. I hope we can look at the opportunity.
“We have the co-operation of key holders who can control access. This isn’t an essential thoroughfare – closing at times would go a long way to improving quality of the passage in the daytime.
“People tell us it’s ‘absolutely disgusting’ when they’re using it as pedestrian. It would be a shame not to keep it up to date.”
Abbey Passage connects the town centre Bridge Street with Vine Street.
The community scheme Transported will submit a bid to Arts Council England to enable public art in Abbey Passage.
A report on improvements in Spalding town centre says this has the opportunity to “brighten up the area and make the passage feel safer, welcoming and more attractive.”