51 seconds ago

Call to lock up ‘disgusting’ Spalding passage used as ‘latrine’

It makes it unpleasant for pedestrians in the day
Public art is planned for Abbey Passage | Photo: Google
By Local Democracy Reporter

A popular Spalding passageway which becomes a latrine after dark should have gates installed, a councillor has said.

Abbey Passage was described as “absolutely disgusting” in a Spalding Town Forum meeting.

A bid is currently being prepared to brighten the area up with public art, hopefully making it feel more attractive.

However, Councillor Roger Gambaa-Jones warned that more work was needed.

“If we’re going to do the work, I would hate for it to be spoilt by missing opportunity to gate it. 

“It is misused and abused after-hours as a latrine by far too many people. I hope we can look at the opportunity. 

“We have the co-operation of key holders who can control access. This isn’t an essential thoroughfare – closing at times would go a long way to improving quality of the passage in the daytime. 

“People tell us it’s ‘absolutely disgusting’ when they’re using it as pedestrian. It would be a shame not to keep it up to date.”

Abbey Passage connects the town centre Bridge Street with Vine Street.

The community scheme Transported will submit a bid to Arts Council England to enable public art in Abbey Passage.

A report on improvements in Spalding town centre says this has the opportunity to “brighten up the area and make the passage feel safer, welcoming and more attractive.”