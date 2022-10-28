City of Lincoln 10K: Everything you need to know

One of the region’s biggest events is returning

Lincoln will see thousands of runners of all ages and abilities this weekend, as the city’s annual 10K race returns. This is your ultimate guide to the event.

Taking place on Sunday, October 30, the City of Lincoln 10K and Arena Group City of Lincoln Fun Run will see a large volume of runners race through the city

The Fun Run is 3.5km and has been staged in partnership with City of Lincoln Council, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All.

Runners can choose a charity to compete for, or get involved with one of the event’s partner charities; which include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Sophie’s Journey.

Last year’s race was won by Ronny Wilson who completed the route in 30 minutes and 18 seconds, while the first woman in the lead was Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club’s Abbie Donnelly – with a time of 33:20.

Entries are still open for both events, and you can visit the Run For All website to apply for either the fun run or the 10K.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event, from routes and times to the various road closures in place throughout Sunday:

Times

The Arena Group City of Lincoln Fun Run will start at 9am, with the start/finish line outside Lincoln Cathedral.

The City of Lincoln 10K itself starts an hour later at 10am on Riseholme Road, finishing outside Lincoln Cathedral.

The race offices for both events will open at 7am – on the east side of Lincoln Cathedral gardens for the Fun Run and Yarborough Leisure Centre car park for the 10K.

Warm-ups for the race start 15 minutes before, and the winner of the 10K is expected to cross the line some 30 minutes after the beginning.

Road closures

Due to the size of the event, there will be a number of road closures and the suspension of traffic regulation orders between 4am and 2.30pm on Sunday.

You can see a full list of closures and approximate times here, and the affected roads include:

Bailgate

Burton Road

Cabourne Avenue

Castle Hill

Castle Square

Church Lane

Drury Lane

Eastgate

Exchequer Gate

Greetwell Gate

Laughton Way

Longdales Road

Minster Yard

Nettleham Road

Newport

Northgate

Pottergate

Priory Gate

Queen Elizabeth Road

Ravendale Drive

Riseholme Road

Yarborough Crescent

Yarborough Road

Race routes

The 10K starts on Riseholme Road, taking runners along Longsdale Road, Nettleham Road, Church Lane, Newport, Yarborough Crescent, Burton Road and Queen Elizabeth Road.

It will then be a race back along Riseholme Road, Longsdale Road and Nettleham Road before a sprint toward Lincoln Cathedral for the grand finish.

As for the Fun Run, it will start at the Cathedral and go through North Gate, Church Lane, Newport, Longdales Road and then down Nettleham Road to the start/finish line outside the Cathedral.

People wanting to watch are encouraged to line the streets and cheer on the runners.

Facilities

There will be a host of facilities in place for both the runners and those attending to watch, from drink stations to food vendors and entertainment.

First aid stations are situated along the race routes in case of any injuries or medical emergencies, and a drink station has been placed around halfway through the route.