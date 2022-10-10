Dental practice applies to convert former Lincoln gallery
There’s a big shortage in the area
Plans for a much-needed dentist practice in Lincoln have been revealed.
The former Sam Scorer Gallery in the Bailgate is set to be turned into an orthodontists and dental studio.
Plans to convert the Drury Lane building have been submitted to City of Lincoln Council.
Stats show Lincolnshire is one of the hardest places in the country to find a dentist, with many practices not taking new patients on.
The proposed practice would operate from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
The application says it would create six full-time and two part-time jobs.
The new owners would add solar panels to the roof which would “help offset the current huge energy cost rises.”
The gallery closed in September after more than 20 years of exhibiting Lincolnshire artists.
A message on the website says: “Thanks are due to the Scorer family who allowed us the free use of the building for over 20 years.
“And special thanks are owed to all the artists who have shown at this building and all of their visitors, and to all the volunteers who have helped us to run the gallery over the years.”
The lack of dentists in Lincolnshire has grown worse recently.
Andy Fenn, Vice Chair of the Lincolnshire Local Dental Committee said earlier this year: “NHS dental access was an issue for rural counties including Lincolnshire before the pandemic and the impact of this only worsened the situation, such that urban areas are seeing the same issues once the peculiarity of rural areas.”