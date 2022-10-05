Early 1900s Arts & Crafts home on the market at over £1m in Lincoln

A bespoke property flooded with tributes to the Arts & Crafts movement of the late 19th/early 20th century, has been listed on Lincoln’s housing market at just over £1 million.
The property on Northgate in Lincoln, dating back to 1902, has been listed by Mount & Minster at a guide price of £1.1 million, after extensive renovation works by the current owners. See the full listing here.
It is a home which champions the ethos of the Arts & Crafts movement, utilising locally sourced craftsmen to ensure quality is upheld throughout.
Situated in the picturesque streets of Lincoln’s Bailgate area. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Uniquely commissioned features and areas within the house pay tribute to the work of Scottish artist Rennie Mackintosh, an influential figure in modern design.
The fundamentals of the property include four bedrooms, three reception rooms, two ensuites and a family bathroom, as well as garage and off street parking.
Outside the property has been beautifully landscaped in 20019 by Gardener’s World Adam Frost. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Let’s take a closer look inside:
The kitchen was created by award-winning fitters Chiselwood. | Photo: Mount & Minster
A range of Miele appliances in the kitchen space. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Walnut Parquet flooring in the entrance halls. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Dining room leads to a stunning conservatory area. | Photo: Mount & Minster
A sunken reading room with a jukebox and ample natural light. | Photo: Mount & Minster
| Photo: Mount & Minster
Artistic designs at the forefront. | Photo: Mount & Minster
One of three reception-type rooms. | Photo: Mount & Minster
A cosy but handy study area for working from home. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Vastly spacious bedrooms allow for creative sparks for the homeowner. | Photo: Mount & Minster
The master suite on floor two has its own balcony. | Photo: Mount & Minster
The largest of the three bathrooms in the property. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Ensuite bathroom comes with a mini-bath and shower. | Photo: Mount & Minster