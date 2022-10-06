Ex Lincolnshire Police officer in court over alleged sexual misconduct
Accused of two counts of abusing his powers for sexual purpose
A former Lincolnshire Police officer has made a first appearance in court over alleged sexual misconduct while on duty.
Shaun Wheeler, 56, is accused of two counts of abusing his powers for sexual purpose, involving two separate women.
Both misconduct in public office charges are indictable only and must be heard at a crown court.
The first offence relates to Wheeler engaging in sexual acts and inappropriate communications with a woman between July 12, 2017 and March 31, 2018.
During a five-minute hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 6, it was indicated that a guilty plea would be entered to this matter.
The second charge alleges that he engaged in inappropriate, sexually-motivated communications with a woman between January 1, 2019 and January 31, 2019.
The court was told Wheeler, who resigned from Lincolnshire Police in 2019, would be pleading not guilty to this matter.
A plea and directions hearing was fixed for Nottingham Crown Court on November 10, 2022.
Wheeler was granted unconditional bail to that date.
The two charges were brought after Lincolnshire Police made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in February 2019.
Following an investigation concluded in August 2020, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.