Holton le Clay neighbourhood plan to pass despite county council delays

A Neighbourhood Plan in Holton le Clay will be passed more than a year after a referendum showed major support.

East Lindsey District Council’s executive members will be asked to approve the “making” of the plan, which aims to guide how new developments will be built in the village, on Wednesday, November 2.

Neighbourhood Plans aim to give local communities more input into how development occurs in their areas.

The Holton le Clay plan went to referendum in the village on May 6, 2021, when 1,100 people voted for it and 69 voted against.

However, Lincolnshire County Council then raised concerns over the robustness of consultation carried out with them after two internal email addresses were found to be incorrectly spelt.

ELDC carried out further discussions with the upper-tier authority who raised highways concerns about some of the properties including requirements for “cul-de-sacs and estate design features which may be contrary to what LCC recommend and their standards for adoption”.

Following legal advice, ELDC officers now said that if the plan was “made”, the risk of LCC challenging it would be “very low” and that the authority would be unable to substantiate its concerns if it did challenge the process.

“From a practical perspective, whilst the concerns of LCC are recognised, in determining applications, there is no reason that these cannot be aired and resolved through the usual design and negotiation processes which take place as part of individual applications,” they said.

They added that planning authorities are using the ELDC Local Plan and Holton Le Clay Neighbourhood Plan as guides rather than as a book of rules.

“The Holton le Clay Neighbourhood Plan has been through the required steps and has passed the local referendum. The conclusion is that it should be made by the Council,” said the report.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.