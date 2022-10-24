Improved Lincoln Hirebikes to pedal on as contract ends

A Lincoln bike share scheme is set to switch up a gear as councillors look to find a new operator, suggesting e-bikes could be used.

The near 10-year-old orange Hirebikes are currently set up at 27 sites around the city and include 120 bicycles.

Now Lincolnshire County Council’s contract with the current operator has come to an end.

On Monday, the authority’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee was told the current equipment has a value of “scrap”, as technology moved on since the scheme was installed in 2013.

They agreed to go out to tender on a much improved scheme including better access, expanding to surrounding villages such as Branston, Washingborough and Nettleham, more advanced technology, improvements to the bike itself and better data.

Chris Miller, LCC’s head of environment, also confirmed the authority was looking into how to make difficult areas of traversal such as Steep Hill easier, including the potential for e-bikes.

He told councillors: “The current fleet is no longer fit for purpose – it’s too heavy, outdated and has no longer any value.

“We did a little bit of market testing and that demonstrates there’s plenty of new technology out there and opportunities that exist for a newer modern line and fleet of bikes which will hopefully counter some of the problems that people have had with the existing fleet.”

Pre-pandemic the scheme saw around 7,000 trips a year on the bikes, which was “quite low” compared to other similar schemes, however, Mr Miller said it was hoped improvements would see a “large increase”.

Lincoln councillor Tom Dyer said he was “quite pleased” to read the report.

“It’s something the county council is doing to promote sustainable travel in Lincoln and we should fly that flag with pride,” he said.

The scheme would be subsidised by the council, offering a £1 per rental subsidy capped between £25-35,000 in order to minimise the risk of LCC having to “fund an unlimited amount of money”.

“There will be a requirement to subsidise any scheme moving forward. It is extremely unlikely that a scheme would sustain itself in Lincoln, including if sponsorship was achieved,” said officers.

They added that no bike share scheme in the UK was self-sustaining, with Transport for London giving the Santander Cycles scheme at least £4million per year.

Officers warned that keeping the current system was a “major risk” due to the bikes’ value, age and lack of spare parts.