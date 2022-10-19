New Sainsbury’s store approved for Lincoln village
It will open in summer 2023
Sainsbury’s has won permission to build a new ‘neighbourhood hub’ style store in Washingborough.
The supermarket said it would allow people to do their shopping in their area, rather than travelling into Lincoln.
The 10,000 square foot store on Lincoln Road would include an Argos click-and-collect, and would create 40 new jobs.
Shoppers from Washingborough, Branston and Heighington would be able to do their weekly food shops there, Sainsbury’s said.
The application had divided local residents, although North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee approved it by 12 votes to 1.
The committee heard from local resident Graham Fish, who claimed it would “change the fabric of the village forever”.
He added the plans showed “a hideous lack of thought for Washingborough’s history and aesthetic,” and would put Lincoln Road’s pedestrians and cyclists at risk.
Councillors had concerns that there was no dedicated right-turn lane, with Ward Councillor Glenn Tinsley claiming: “Queues back to the mini-roundabout will compound congestion.”
However planning officers said the county council was unlikely to approve this on a B-road.
Bruno Moor, Sainsbury’s Head of Town Planning, told the committee: “It’s not in Sainsbury’s interest to create traffic issues as people will go to other stores.
“We aren’t a developer that will build and leave, we will be here as a tenant long-term.”
Councillor Richard Wright said the new store would help reduce the number of cars travelling to Lincoln’s supermarkets, adding: “Every little helps.”
The application had 25 people writing in support of it, and 22 objecting.
Following approval, Sainsbury’s hopes to open the new store in summer 2023.
There is expected to be a small impact on the other neighbourhood stores including Co-op and Spar.
The committee also heard that there would be 24-hour security measures to prevent nuisance in the car park.
Sainsbury’s promised that they would add solar panels within five years.