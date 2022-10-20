Runner-up prize for Scunthorpe lorry driver, 22, in Miss England contest

It is the second time Milly has appeared at Miss England

A 22-year-old HGV driver from Scunthorpe has been named as the runner-up in this year’s Miss England final, flying the flag for Greater Lincolnshire.

Milly Everatt, 22, earned second place at the national pageant, following on from her runner-up spot in the Miss Lincolnshire competition that secured her a place at the Miss England event.

Milly is part of a farming family and is no stranger to these pageants, having been crowned Miss Lincolnshire in 2018 and going on to finish in 6th place for the Miss England competition that year.

She recently took the plunge to follow in her father’s footsteps, successfully training to become a qualified HGV driver, which came as second nature to her given her experience behind the wheel of tractors on the family farm.

The Miss England contest was eventually won by aerospace scientist Jessica Gagan from Lancashire, who came 2nd last year, and she will go on to represent England in the Miss World final early next year.