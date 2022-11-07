Bids sought for major investment to develop bypass in North Lincolnshire

Bids are being sought for a major investment to developing the road network across North Lincolnshire which will see a new roundabout built on Burringham Road.

The multi-million-pound tender, launched by North Lincolnshire Council, is asking for contractors to build another new motorway junction on the M181.

As well as opening up 60 acres of land for new developments, it will reduce congestion at Berkeley Circle and cut commute times to major cities from Scunthorpe.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a huge step towards the next stage of development for the motorway network in North Lincolnshire which itself is a critical piece of infrastructure that will have a huge impact across the area.

“The impact will be felt by drivers using Berkeley Circle, commuters coming from Bottesford, Ashby and Messingham and the people living in Burringham.

“We have protected homes from flooding with major investment in key locations along the River Trent, we’ve developed the first motorway junction further along the M181 which, once developers put in their plans, will create hundreds of new, well-paid jobs and now we can launch the tender for the next stage.”

This latest development comes after a new junction was completed further north along the same route, marking the first major investment in the motorway network in North Lincolnshire since the M181 was opened in 1978.

The tender will be open for six weeks with a contractor anticipated to be appointed before Christmas so work can begin in the new year. North Lincolnshire Council is leading the project with cash from National Highways.

Cllr Waltham added: “I’m looking forward to seeing this next major development get started, unlocking the land so new jobs can be created as businesses invest and grow.”

Cllr Neil Poole, cabinet member for highways, said: “We have been able to make great strides in enhancing the existing road network across North Lincolnshire, particularly through the use of new, innovative technologies.

“This development of the network, the second major investment in the motorway in recent years, is to be welcomed.”