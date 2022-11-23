Christmas at Doddington: Nature-inspired festivities at Elizabethan Hall

The theme is Christmas at the Riverbank

Doddington Hall has transformed into a nature-inspired wonderland for this year’s Christmas decorations, opening to the public this week.

This year’s theme for the decorations is Christmas at the Riverbank, celebrating the wonder of wildlife and nature during a time of year that is traditionally difficult for habitats and animals, winter.

Opening on Wednesday, November 23, the Hall’s decorations will be open to the public until December 23 – between the hours of 11am and 3pm Wednesday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on weekends.

The inspiration for the riverbank theme started from resident swans that occupied the fish pond at Doddington Hall earlier in the year, with the local county creatives behind the decorations using this as a scene setter for the layout.

Each room in the hall is uniquely designed by local creatives, with varieties including herons in tall grass, Beatrix Potter books on Christmas trees and knitted characters on longboats.

It also draws inspiration from Wilder Doddington, a nature recovery project at the hall which seeks to bring natural environments to the forefront and highlight the important role Doddington plays in providing habitats across the gardens for creatures during winter months.

Everything is handcrafted with materials used from the estate wherever possible, and the numerous Christmas trees scattered across Doddington Hall are complimented by innovative design and crafts work.

Hannah Rook, house manager at Doddington Hall, said: “It’s really special to see everything come to life after so many months of planning and preparation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people as they follow the flow of the river inside our Elizabethan Hall, with winter coming in.”

It opens ahead of an exciting Christmas schedule for Doddington Hall, with the Christmas Tree Yard opening on the same day and the Bauble Barn being available since October 1.

Booking is essential for this, given the popularity of the event each year, and time slots will cost £15 for an adult, £8.50 for a child between 4-16, or £40 for a family ticket. This can be accessed via the Doddington Hall website.

