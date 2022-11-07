Dad calls for more COVID memorials as son dies after contracting the virus
“We don’t want Cameron to be forgotten”
The father of a young man who sadly died after contracting coronavirus and being placed into a medically induced coma is leading the call for Covid memorials across the country.
Cameron Day, a University of Lincoln graduate, contracted COVID-19 in June 2021 and spent several weeks in the ICU at Lincoln County Hospital, including his 21st birthday in July last year. He was placed into a coma on July 24, but sadly never recovered and passed away in hospital on August 5, 2021.
The Cameron Day Charitable Trust was launched on what would have been his 22nd birthday (July 16, 2022) to support students to achieve their potential in his name.
His dad Neil told BBC Look North: “We don’t want Cameron to be forgotten. It would be nice to have something in the region, like a memorial garden, that families can visit and commemorate the loss of a loved one.”
