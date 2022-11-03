Tributes paid to legend of Irish community who died after cancer battle

A Lincoln woman praised as a “legend of the Irish community” has sadly died.

Bridget “Bridie” Theresa Burns (nee Coyle) died on Friday, October 28 at the age of 84, following a battle with cancer.

Bridie was surrounded by her loving family at her home in Lincoln and died peacefully.

She is survived by seven children and their spouses, along with 24 grandchildren – and her passing was felt heavily in the local community.

She will be sadly missed by her entire family and friends, including her son-in-law Dennis, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Anna and Theresa, and all her nieces, nephews and further relatives.

A tribute from her granddaughter Paris Lynn hailed her “magnanimous” work in the Irish community, helping people get jobs, accommodation and feel welcome.

Paris said: “She was magnanimous in assisting people from Ireland to settle in the UK; helping anyone who needed it to find a job, accommodation or a community to be a part of.

“Her jubilant outlook on life was infectious and is carried on by all who met her. Bridie was a treasure to so many and her death has been heartfelt across the community in Ireland, Lincoln and beyond.”

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 6 as she is received into Saint Peter & Saint Paul Church at 5pm.

The next morning, at 8.30am, she will be buried at Canwick Road Old Cemetery, with a reception and remembrance to honour her life following her burial.