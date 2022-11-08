Man charged with Messingham murder as victim named by police

Police believe it was an isolated incident

A man has been charged with murder after a 50-year-old woman tragically died in a North Lincolnshire village.

The victim has been named by police as Clair Armstrong, who owned Olivers of Messingham beauty salon in Messingham.

Humberside Police were called to a property on Elm Way in Messingham in North Lincolnshire after reports of a concern for safety of a woman at around 12.40am on Sunday, November 6.

Ashley Kemp, 54, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow has been charged with her murder.

Kemp has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 8.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and the victim’s family have been supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers, from Humberside Police, previously said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in the area can expect to see a number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place, and we continue with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 25 of Sunday, November 6. Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

