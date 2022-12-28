Flashback 2022: Caravan parks threaten to ‘swamp’ Lincolnshire coast

Double murderer Daniel Boulton was one of at least 11 criminals to be given life sentences in Greater Lincolnshire for truly horrific crimes.

Although there were multiple men convicted of murder in Lincolnshire, it was the emotion of the harrowing case of Boulton in Louth which was felt across the country.

Here’s a round-up of the cases resulting in significant prison sentences for the most notorious criminals in Lincolnshire, covering those given life sentences or jailed for 10 years and over (*the ages of all the above defendants was correct at the time of sentencing):

Daniel Boulton

Daniel Boulton, *30, brutally murdered his ex-partner Bethany Vincent, repeatedly stabbing her and her son Darren Henson, known to his family as DJ, after walking 28 miles to their house in High Holme Road in Louth in June 2021.

In February 2022, Boulton was given two concurrent life sentences and must serve a minimum of 40 years in jail before he is eligible to apply for parole, and he may never be released.

Luke Teague & Stephen Beach

Stephen Beach, *40, and Luke Teague, *39, were found guilty of the murder of Stephen Bellamy by a unanimous jury verdict and were both sentenced to life in prison. They will now serve a minimum of 26 and 21 years respectively, minus the time already served.

During the trial, the court heard how beach entered into an argument with Bellamy in April 2021. Beach and Teague then followed him to Rutland Street, where Beach stabbed the victim with a heavy gardening implement, causing fatal injuries.

Joe Jameson, Daniel Heydari, Eimantas Gochman & Billy Gill

Four Lincoln men convicted of the murder of city resident Sam Davies were given life sentences. Joe Jameson and Daniel Heydari were told that they will serve a minimum of 25 years, while Eimantas Gochman will serve a minimum of 24 years, and for Billy Gill it will be 23.

Sam Davies had been lured to a park in the St Giles area of Lincoln before Gochman stabbed him twice in the chest. Open heart surgery was performed on Mr Davies in Coleridge Gardens in Lincoln and again at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, but he died four hours after the attack.

Neil Jones

*No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police

Neil Jones, *55, was found guilty of serious sexual offences against two children and was handed a sentence of 25 years.

Jones was sentenced for four counts of rape and five of indecent assault against the first victim, who was under the age of 16 at the time. He was also found guilty of four counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Peter Green

Lincoln man Peter Green, *90, was convicted of eight sexual charges against two victims and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment after dramatically protesting his innocence in court.

He had denied two charges of rape against a woman but was found guilty by the jury. The jury also convicted Green of two charges of attempted rape on a second female victim who was aged under-13, and a further four charges of indecent assault on the same complainant.

Kamil Ranoszek

Chicken factory worker Kamil Ranoszek, *42, murdered his estranged partner Ilona Golabek and cut up her body into at least 15 pieces after she contacted another man on Tinder.

Ranoszek, who dumped Ilona’s body parts in a country park and even tried to report her missing, was jailed for life in October with a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Shaun Otter

Lincoln man Shaun Otter, *52, was described as “dangerous” by a judge when he was found guilty of a string of sexual offences, including rape.

Otter was jailed for 21 years, but must also serve an extended licence period of six years on his release from jail, making a total sentence of 27 years. He was found guilty

Rolandas Karbauskas

Rolandas Karbauskas, *48, who was caught on audio threatening to bury a grandfather a live after brutally stabbing him in the back, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years.

Karbauskas stabbed neighbour Saulius Badgziunas at his home in the Lincolnshire hamlet of Broadholme. He then dragged his body behind a garage before it was found by a family friend.

Leigh Pateman

Leigh Pateman, *43, left his girlfriend fighting for her life with 80% burns when he poured petrol over her and ignited it with his lighter.

Pateman was sentenced to a custodial term of 17 years and 10 months imprisonment. He must also serve a further four. years on licence after his release, making a total extended sentence of 21 years and 10 months.

Jamie Burke

Jamie Burke, *30, shot at a police officer who interrupted a suspected drugs deal and was jailed for 17 years.

Burke was cleared of attempted murder after claiming he only wanted to frighten PC Zac Meadows during the incident in Scunthorpe.

David Enright

David Enright, *38, was one of two criminals who threatened their victims in a string of terrifying robberies and burglaries in Lincoln, and he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. He was jailed alongside his partner Danielle Mitchell, *36, who was handed an eight-and-a-half-year jail term.

The pair left their victims injured and scared as they stole their money, harassed them in their homes and took their belongings in late 2020.

Savastel Balaci

Grimsby man Savastel Balaci, *30, was jailed for 15 years after “his behaviour escalated and culminated in a night of terror as he set the victim’s lean to alight” on Boxing Day 2021.

Balaci was found guilty of common assault, malicious communications, stalking with fear of violence, and arson with intent to endanger life following a court appearance in May 2022.

Joshua Hendry

Joshua Hendry, the 13th member of a million pound organised crime group involved in county lines drug supply and dealing in Grimsby was jailed for 15 years.

Hendry, *30, pleaded guilty to charges of supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Grimsby. His sentencing means the total amount of prison time for the gang is 71 years.

Jonathan Wilson

Jonathan Wilson killed a “loving dad” when he repeatedly reversed into him in a stolen van in Skegness and he was jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

James Britton died in hospital eight days after being run down by a Ford Transit van which was being driven by Wilson. Another man, Jamie Cram, suffered a life threatening abdominal injury and other injuries after Wilson ran him down in the van before colliding with Mr Britton.

Scott Rowen

Scott Rowen, *29, was jailed for 13 years and seven months after he admitted the manslaughter of aspiring rap artist Jordan Siree, who was stabbed in the heart.

Rowen must also serve an extended sentence of four years on licence when he is released after a judge said he had no hesitation in concluding that he was dangerous.

Adrian Moody

Scunthorpe man Adrian Moody, *31, who was described as a ‘vile predator’ was sentenced to 12 years in prison, plus one year on an extended licence, after being found guilty of nine sex offences.

Moody was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, one count of assault of a child, and one count of making indecent images of a child.

Joshua Pougher & Daniel Nicklin

Joshua Pougher and Daniel Nicklin hijacked a couple’s car as they were on their way home after Christmas shopping in Scunthorpe.

Pougher and Nicklin both pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of kidnap. Pougher also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Marian Feraru

Marian Feraru, *25, raped one woman and assaulted another with intent to commit sexual offences and was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.

Feraru was found guilty of two counts of rape, theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence. He will now serve a life sentence in prison, with more than 11 years before parole will be considered.

Gavin Knight

Gavin Knight, *36, was jailed for 10 years and six months after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

Knight was convicted of causing life-changing injuries to a woman during a ‘sustained’ attack in Cleethorpes.

Danny Whewell

Danny Whewell, *31, was given life imprisonment with a minimum term of four years after a ‘terrifying incident’ where he wielded a knife in the streets of Immingham.

Whewell entered a supermarket in the town and threatened a stranger with a large knife. He then walked round the corner into a pub, brandishing knives and locking the door behind him, before stabbing a man in the shoulder.

Other significant cases close to the border and with Lincolnshire links

In addition, there were also significant cases this year close to the Lincolnshire border, as well as some with links to the county dealt by other police forces in the England.

John Cole (Cambridgeshire Police)

John Cole, *36, was handed a life sentence in prison for stabbing his elderly mother to death after he struggled to cope with her declining health.

Cole, from March, close to Lincolnshire’s border with Cambridgeshire, was ordered to serve life in prison with a minimum term of 11 years before he is considered for release.

Steven Barnes (West Midlands Police)

Steven Barnes, *64, was arrested in Skegness as part of a murder investigation in Coventry. In November 2022, Barnes was jailed for 20 years for killing his brother and assaulting his. mother, who has since died but police said this was not as a direct result of her injuries.

Elton Townend-Jones (Cambridgeshire Police)

Elton Townend-Jones, *51, who raped and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl over a five-year period, was jailed for 14 years.

Townend-Jones, from Wisbech, began the sexual abuse in Cambridge in 2015 and this continued until 2020. The offences only came to light when a relative of the girl saw something suspicious and called police.

Ahmad Mirza & Kurdistan Hamid (Greater Manchester Police)

Four men, including two from Lincoln, were jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years after burgling businessman Peter Cordwell who sadly died in Heywood near Rochdale. He died trying to protect a storage unit he owned from being burgled.

Ahmad Mirza, *35, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Kurdistan Hamid, *40, was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Iain Alderton (Bedfordshire Police)

Iain Alderton, *33, sexually assaulted three young girls, with the youngest only eight-years-old, and he was jailed for 10 years.

Alderton, of Market Rasen but who lived in Luton at the time of the offences, received a five year sentence for two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and for one count of sexual activity with a child. He also received an additional five years in prison for three counts of sexual activity with a child under 13.

As well as this, he received a jail term of two years and nine months for three offences of making indecent images of children, which will be served concurrently.

