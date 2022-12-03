Gallery: Lincoln Christmas Market in full swing
The city is feeling festive!
The Lincoln Christmas Market is well and truly underway, as tens of thousands of visitors browse the hundreds of stalls and festivities at the city’s largest annual event.
This year marks the 40th Lincoln Christmas Market, running until Sunday, December 4. The market welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors to Lincoln each year – and 2022 is expected to be no different.
Hundreds of stalls can be found within the grounds of Lincoln Castle, as well as on Castle Square, The Lawn, Westgate and outside Lincoln Cathedral, offering any and everything from festive gifts to food and drink, arts and crafts, clothing and much more.
The event was opened on Thursday by special guests including the celebrity cast of the New Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime production of Cinderella.
Jake Quickenden, Kerry Katona and Ian Waite were all in attendance for the market opening along with the Mayor of Lincoln Cllr Rosanne Kirk, taking a tour of Lincoln’s uphill area and even sampling food from one of the stalls.
For everything you need to know about this weekend’s Lincoln Christmas Market, check out our full guide to the event here.
See more pictures from the opening day below, captured by photographer Steve Smailes: