Jake Quickenden and Kerry Katona enjoy hotdogs at Lincoln Christmas Market

During The Lincolnite's livestream of the Lincoln Christmas Market, we saw Jake Quickenden and Kerry Katona sampling one of the food stalls. | Photo: The Lincolnite

It was hotdogs with the stars at the opening of Lincoln Christmas Market – as Kerry Katona and Jake Quickenden tucked into some food on the first day of the city’s largest annual event.

The 40th Lincoln Christmas Market got underway on Thursday, December 1 with a live opening ceremony hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s breakfast host Sean Dunderdale, along with Kerry Katona, Jake Quickenden and Ian Waite – stars of the New Theatre Royal’s festive pantomime production of Cinderella.

During The Lincolnite‘s Facebook livestream walkthrough of the Christmas Market, we noticed Jake Quickenden and Kerry Katona tucking into a hotdog at one of the stalls on Castle Square.

Scunthorpe-born Jake gave us the thumbs up of approval as he enjoyed a meal-on-the-go after being part of the official opening of the event.

Lincoln Christmas Market will run from Thursday, December 1 until Sunday, December 4 and to find out more about the event – read our super guide here.

