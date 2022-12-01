Jake Quickenden and Kerry Katona enjoy hotdogs at Lincoln Christmas Market
It was hotdogs with the stars at the opening of Lincoln Christmas Market – as Kerry Katona and Jake Quickenden tucked into some food on the first day of the city’s largest annual event.
The 40th Lincoln Christmas Market got underway on Thursday, December 1 with a live opening ceremony hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s breakfast host Sean Dunderdale, along with Kerry Katona, Jake Quickenden and Ian Waite – stars of the New Theatre Royal’s festive pantomime production of Cinderella.
During The Lincolnite‘s Facebook livestream walkthrough of the Christmas Market, we noticed Jake Quickenden and Kerry Katona tucking into a hotdog at one of the stalls on Castle Square.
Scunthorpe-born Jake gave us the thumbs up of approval as he enjoyed a meal-on-the-go after being part of the official opening of the event.
Lincoln Christmas Market will run from Thursday, December 1 until Sunday, December 4 and to find out more about the event – read our super guide here.
