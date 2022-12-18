Lincolnshire PCC appointed to College of Policing board of directors

He will help shape the future of policing

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has been appointed to the board of directors at the College of Policing.

The College of Policing is an independent body that supports professional development, set standards and shares knowledge and good practice across national policing.

The Lincolnshire PCC’s new position was confirmed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this week and he will officially begin his duties in the new year.

Mr Jones, who is already chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, will be the representative for all PCCs across England and Wales on the board.

He is looking forward to be playing a part in shaping the future of policing, building on the work of his predecessor Stephen Told.

Mr Jones said: “It is an honour and privilege to join the board and I look forward to playing a positive role in developing modern policing.

“There are many challenges facing law enforcement in our communities and I am confident the College can, and will, play a key role in helping to meet those challenges.

“To have the opportunity to bring the voice of Lincolnshire people into that discussion is both a great responsibility and opportunity. I am delighted to have the chance to make a positive contribution.”

College Chair, Lord Herbert of South Downs, welcomed the appointment: “I am delighted that Marc will be joining the College board. PCCs play a vital role in the policing system and I am pleased that Marc will be working with us as we develop and enhance the work we do with Commissioners across the country.

“His appointment will strengthen the College and I am looking forward to welcoming him to the Board.”

