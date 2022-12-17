Loved-up couple gets engaged at Lincoln arcade bar

Where they went on their first date

A couple from Lincoln went back to the scene of their first kiss as they got engaged at arcade bar Carousel.

Paloma Rodrigues, 22, and Nate Cruickshank, 28, have been dating for around seven months, and after plenty of meticulous planning, doorman Nate found the perfect way to pop the all important question.

The pair met at Home nightclub at the start of June 2022, when Paloma was working behind the bar and Nate was there as a customer.

“We kept making eye contact all night until I eventually had the courage to ask for her number”, Nate said.

Seven months on from their first date at High Street arcade bar Carousel, Nate decided to send his girlfriend on an adventure across the city on Wednesday, December 14, using envelopes that had clues in areas they have spent together.

The final envelope brought them back to Carousel, and standing in the exact place they shared their first kiss, Nate got down on one knee and asked Paloma to marry him. She, of course, said yes and they are now preparing for a lifetime of happiness alongside each other.

Nate, originally from Kent before moving to Lincoln in 2015, told The Lincolnite his plan went perfectly after so much planning, and he is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with Paloma, who moved to Lincoln from Portugal in 2015.

“I thought it over so much in my head and it was better than I had planned,” he said. “Her reaction was priceless and it’s a memory we will always have.”

Paloma said of the proposal: “I wasn’t expecting it at all, I was so shocked and so surprised that my body didn’t know wether to cry or laugh!

“It had been the most perfect day date ever as thats all I thought it was, a day out that he had planned all by himself and then it turned out it was going to be the best day of my life really!

“Still not quite back to reality, it feels just so dreamy, its amazing. I’ll forever remember this day.”

The heartwarming story was shared by Carousel’s social media channels, expressing congratulations to the happy couple who shared this romantic memory with all in attendance at the bar that day.

With Paloma working at her own nail technician business alongside being a Home bartender, and Nate working for Montane security and Mezzino, the pair are now planning their future.

Nate said: “We are currently saving for a house and working all the hours we can to save for our future, and to extend our family when the time is right.”

