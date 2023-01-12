100,000 civil servants announce strike action next month
Over 100 government departments will walk out
A trade union representing civil servants has announced that 100,000 staff members across over 100 government departments will be going on strike over pay and working conditions.
The Public and Commercial Services Union announced strike action within 124 government departments and several other bodies on Wednesday, January 11 – with the walkout taking place on February 1.
At least a 50% threshold was achieved during a members vote in a number of departments, and it is believed that a further 33,000 union members will be re-balloting next week to join the strikes.
Departments such as the Department for Work and Pensions, the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency, Health & Safety Executive, the Home Office, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Ofsted, the Office for National Statistics, National Highways and much much more will take part.
A statement released by the PCS said that the union are campaigning for a 10% pay rise, as well as pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms.
Members are reportedly saying they have “had enough of being treated appallingly” and the union says the government are refusing to discuss demands.
It will be the largest civil service strike for generations and is the latest industry to see wholesale industrial action in response to pay and working conditions – turning up the heat on the government.
