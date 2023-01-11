Customers will miss the “best breakfast in town” after Lincoln coffee shop’s closure
Hundreds of people said they are sad to see it closing
Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure of a popular coffee shop in Lincoln with the “best breakfast in town” and “lovely staff” among the things they will miss the most.
Family-run Thomas2 on St Swithins Square announced earlier this week that it had closed saying it was a “tough decision to make” and “as a family it’s time to move on”.
Over 600 people commented on The Lincolnite’s social media channels on the story about the shop’s closure, including Pamela Frankman who said: “Best breakfast in town. Sorry to see it close.”
Helen Lincoln said: “Such a shame, it was a fantastic cafe and they produced consistently lovely food, drinks and not to mention the delicious cakes!”
Craig Anderton said “It will be missed, just loved going in for breakfast on my days off,” while Jessica Rose Burrell added that “it’s so welcoming and their hash brown breakfasts were best on value and quality”.
Sally Parkes said: “Oh no, sorry to hear about this. I loved going for dinner here meeting friends. Such a friendly welcoming place. All the best for the future.”
Margaret Hudson said: “That was our favourite place for a meal, whenever we were in Lincoln we would go there. Was in at Christmas and had a lovely lunch. Brilliant staff.”
Even people outside of Lincolnshire expressed their sadness at the shop’s closure, including Morog Mountain who said: “Ahhh no! I’m so sorry that you had to make this decision. You made my cupcakes for my wedding. I live in Guernsey and every time that I come to Lincoln I come to your cafe/restaurant.”
Sharon Louise Cooper said: “Shame they will be closing. We come up from Lichfield to visit my mum and always go there with her because they are great people and great food.”
